Ridley Scott in talks to direct Bee Gees film

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Ridley Scott is in talks to direct a film on the music group Bee Gees.

The Bee Gees were a band formed in 1958 by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb. Barry Gibb, the last surviving brother, will executive produce. Siblings Maurice and Robin died in 2003 and 2012, respectively.

Scott will produce the currently-untitled film alongside Graham King for GK Films, Stacey Snider, and Michael Pruss for Scott Free. John Logan, who wrote Scott’s 2000 epic ‘Gladiator’, will pen the script.

It’s been a long road to tell the Bee Gees’ story on the big screen – Kenneth Branagh was previously tapped to direct a biopic film for Paramount in 2021. John Carney stepped in as director in March 2022, but departed due to scheduling conflicts, reports variety.com.

He was replaced by ‘Hustlers’ director Lorene Scafaria in December 2022.

The story of the Gibb brothers’ legendary trio was most recently depicted in 2020 documentary series ‘The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’.

Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ sequel with Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal is set to hit theaters on November 22. His previous credits include ‘Napoleon’, ‘House of Gucci’, ‘Thelma & Louise’, and ‘Black Hawk Down’.

