scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Robert De Niro reveals name and photo of seventh child on TV

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) Veteran Hollywood star Robert De Niro is introducing his youngest child to the world. Days after making the announcement that he’s become a dad again at the age of 79, the actor has unveiled the first picture of the newborn and her name.

Shared on “CBS Mornings”, the photograog gave the first official look at Robert and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen’s first child together, a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She was born on April 6.

Relaying the news, co-host Gayle King, who just interviewed the dad of seven last week, said that he and his partner “are over the moon” about the newest member of the family. To the CBS News journalist, the actor also confirmed that the baby was planned.

Robert first revealed that he just welcomed a seventh child during an interview with ET Canada.

“I know you have six kids…,” reporter Brittnee Blair said, to which Robert replied, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

On Wednesday, May 10, Tiffany was seen for the first time with her newborn daughter. The martial arts trainer was photographed cradling the baby during a walk in New York City with a male friend.

Robert also shares adoptive daughter Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, and 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott as well as Elliot, 24, and 11-year-old Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
MC Stan collaborates with DJ KSHMR on 'Haath Varthi' for album 'Karam'
Next article
MC Stan – Haath Varthi Song Lyrics
This May Also Interest You
News

Dimple Kapadia's most intense scene in 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' revealed

Lyrics

MC Stan – Haath Varthi Song Lyrics

News

MC Stan collaborates with DJ KSHMR on 'Haath Varthi' for album 'Karam'

Technology

Dating app Tinder to remove social handles from bios

Technology

Perseverance rover's new images hint powerful ancient river on Mars

Health & Lifestyle

Study traces Covid's seasonal behaviour to genetics, global change

Sports

AFC Men's Asian Cup: India to open campaign against Australia on January 13, 2024

Sports

Chess: Humpy, Harika to lead Indian challenge in 10-player Cairns Cup in June

Sports

SIT formed to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief: Police to Delhi Court

Sports

Australia's Big Bash League to be reduced to 40 league games from 2023/24 season

Sports

In the end, the game is going in a different direction: McCullum on Archer being offered a year-long contract by MI

Sports

IPL 2023: Would take responsibility for playing a lot of dot balls, says KKR's Venkatesh Iyer

Technology

Our aim is to create 100 semiconductor design startups: MoS IT

Sports

Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

News

Elliot Page celebrates his 'transjoy' with topless snap showing surgery scars

Health & Lifestyle

Rare Assamese journals and books to be digitized

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sushmita Sen twinning in black and locks eyes with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sports

Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie earn spots in West Indies squad for ODI WC Qualifiers

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US