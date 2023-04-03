Rose Sardana returns to small screen after 3 years with 'Kundali Bhagya'

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress Rose Sardana, who was seen in TV shows such as ‘Hum Aapke Ghar Mein Rehte Hain’, ‘Badi Devrani’, ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’, ‘Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar’, and was last seen in ‘Akbar Ka Bal Birbal’, took break of three years to explore digital medium, Bollywood, and Punjabi cinema.

Now, she is making a comeback to small screen with ‘Kundali Bhagya’.

She shared: “‘Kundali Bhagya’ is one of the most popular shows and being a part of it is a huge honour. I’m thrilled to be back on TV after 3 years, especially with such a big show. My reason to say yes for this show is obviously Ekta Kapoor ma’am, because just like every actor, I also wanted to work with her.”

She is entering the show as Maahi Khurana and said that it is a challenging role and moreover, joining an ongoing show makes things tougher for an actor to adjust with the flow and storyline.

“My character Maahi is a fashionista, she is a stubborn, carefree and money-minded girl who is her mother’s favourite child. And unlike her sister Palki, she is into her looks and wants to become a professional model. Personally, I feel it is a challenging role to play because entering an ongoing show and making your own space in the viewers’ heart takes time.”

“But, I will definitely give my hundred per cent, and hope that the audience enjoys watching me once again in this new and refreshing avatar,” she concluded.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

ila/kvd