Roshan Kapoor on joining 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2': Initially felt pressure of performance

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actor Roshan Kapoor, who plays the role of Maahir in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, says he felt the pressure of his performance initially.

The actor is playing a comic character and Roshan admits that it’s not easy to make people laugh.

“It’s my first show with Balaji so, yes, there was pressure to play a funny character well. It’s an important character and requires a lot of screen presence. Yes, the pressure was there as to make someone laugh isn’t easy. You should have that punch and timings. There can be technical issues or if someone fumbles then you have to do another take. So again, you have to bring that comic timing and it gets tough.

To prepare for the role, Roshan did something unique.

“So, what I did before sleeping was that I watched some comedy like Kapil Sharma’s show. I like his show a lot. I also watched ‘Hum Paanch’ starring Ashok Saraf Ji and Laxmikant’s movies. I have also seen the movies of Johny Lever sir or if I didn’t have much time I used to watch videos on YouTube for five-ten minutes and that’s how I prepared myself.

“I used to read the script and create my own lines. I used to discuss it with the director and he used to say yes.”

“My character name is Maahir who is a very humble and does not know much about the world. He is so involved in himself and loves to eat. Whoever makes him eat some good food, he is on his/her side. He gels well with all the family members.”

“Maahir loves Pihu a lot and he wants to marry her (Pooja Banerjee). Pihu also shows that she loves Maahir but he scolds and insults her. People are loving this character. I am also enjoying it and I am really happy to go on sets,” he said.

