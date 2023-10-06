scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Rustom' actor Arjan Bajwa gets his first global gig with ‘Demon Hunters’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Arjan Bajwa, a pan-Indian actor who has appeared in Hindi and South films, has secured a prominent role in an international production titled ‘Demon Hunters’.

Talking about the gig, Arjan said that he was absolutely thrilled to be chosen. Detailing his selection process, the ‘Rustom’ actor said: “It’s an exhilarating character, and I’m thrilled to have been chosen to portray a computer geek seeking vengeance for his grandfather’s death.”

He added: “The casting team reached out to me about six to eight months ago. They carefully reviewed my body of work, and after meticulous and detailed meetings, things fell into place. We engaged in workshops and training before the shoot, which was an amazing learning experience.”

A power packed-action-comedy feature, the venture is helmed by director Mei-Juin Chen (‘Gangster’s Daughter’) along with celebrated director-cinematographer Tony Cheung (‘The Legends of Drunken Master’, ‘Dragon Blade’, ‘Hidden Strike’). ‘Demon Hunters’ is produced by the global company Light House Productions.

Known as a dark horse in the entertainment industry, Arjan has left a pan-Indian impact with his performance in features such as ‘Rustom’, ‘Fashion’, ‘Bigil’, and the series ‘Bestseller’. In addition he also portrayed the real-life hero Col. Sahota in the acclaimed thriller series ‘State of Siege – 26/11’.

‘Demon Hunters’ is currently in production and features other popular stars like JC Lin (known for series like ‘What the Hell is Love’ and the film ‘Some day or one day’), Regina Lei (known for ‘Antikalpa’), and actor Jack Kao from the ‘Assassin’ and ‘Gatao’.

With an interesting roster of projects lined up in both the movie and serial department, Arjan excitedly quipped: “I am eagerly anticipating an exciting 2024.”

‘Demon Hunters’ is set to premiere globally in the autumn of 2024.

–IANS

anv/dan

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men’s ODI WC: Adaptability, skills execution on variety of pitches, conditions key on Dravid’s mind for tournament success
Next article
Barry Keoghan opens up on how he got to play Joker in ‘The Batman’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US