scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Safed' teaser: A transgender, abandoned widow and a love story that hits hard

Abhay Verma and Meera Chopra-starrer 'Safed' unveiled the teaser of the social drama on Thursday.

By Agency News Desk
'Safed' teaser A transgender, abandoned widow and a love story that hits hard
'Safed' teaser A transgender, abandoned widow and a love story that hits hard

The makers of Abhay Verma and Meera Chopra-starrer ‘Safed’ unveiled the teaser of the social drama on Thursday.

It showcases the victims of social oppression, and how the lead duo find solace, and redemption in each other, melting away their lonely existence.

Abhay, who is known for his work in ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Uljhe Hue’ is seen as ‘Chaandi’, while Meera Chopra, who has appeared in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, and is known for projects like ‘Bangaram’, ‘Lee’, ‘Vaana’, ‘1920 London’ and ‘Section 375’ among others, is portraying the character of ‘Kaali’.

The film is a love story between a transgender (Chaandi) and a widow (Kaali).

The teaser opens with a message ‘Insaan Hun, Gaali Nahi… Kaali-Chandi’, along with a voiceover which says “Safed rang pehannne se vidhwa ho jate hain”, to which another voice replies “vidhwa hokar safed ho jate hain”.

It shows the face of Abhay’s character smeared with blood, and a few Bengali women performing ‘Ululudhvani’.

The teaser says that the movie is based on a true story. We then get a glimpse of a few widows sitting in a room.

Meera’s character is seen sitting in a corner of the room wearing a white saree, and holding a red duppata in her hand, which is a powerful depiction of the agony a woman goes through, when her husband passes away.

Meera, who is in a white saree, is seeing herself in a mirror, with a red bindi pasted on it. The frame shows Meera’s reflection with bindi on her forehead.

An imaginable love, shows the view of ‘Dandi Ghat’. There is also glimpse of transgenders, and widows playing with colours and rose petals.

The teaser is all about gritty dark world of widows, transgenders, violence, blood, and an unimaginable love story.

The film marks the debut of Sandeep Singh as a director, who has won critical acclaim for films like ‘RamLeela’, ‘Rowdy Rathore’, ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Aligarh’, ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Bhoomi’, ‘Jhund’, and now producing ‘Swatantryaveer Savarkar’, ‘Saharasri’, ‘Main Atal Hoon’, to name a few.

The first look of the film was unveiled by music maestro AR Rahman in Cannes 2022.

Talking about the teaser launch, Sandeep said: “My aim, through this film, is to give voice to the people who come from diverse backgrounds of society, struggling for space among the conformist audience. Society has always looked down upon them. But at the end of the day aren’t we all humans?”

“I hope to make a significant impact on their rights to live a life just like you and me and also support their right to love. Love is the only universal emotion that makes you feel whole and not different and inadequate. Love overlooks all shortcomings making you feel complete. There’s nothing shameful as it makes us accept ourselves and our world,” he added.

Presenter Anand Pandit said: “It’s a matter of pride for me to present ‘Safed’ as the subject of the film is totally off the beaten track. The way Sandeep Singh has captured the essence and purity of love among two absolutely contradictory genders, against the rustic background of Banaras, is interesting. The film moves you to the core.”

Abhay said he was ‘scared’ and ‘hesitant’ to play a transgender in his first film.

“Keeping in mind the commercials and web series that I have done as a model and actor with a chocolate boy image, I was scared to do this role. Playing a transgender Chaandi in my very first film, I was hesitant,” he said.

He further shared: “It was Sandeep sir’s confidence that enabled me to essay this character so convincingly. The passionate depth with which it has been imagined and created, I experienced emotional upheavals. It took me months to get over my character even after the shooting was over.”

On the other hand, Meera was ‘overwhelmed’ when she read the script, adding that she was ‘unsure’ as it was Sandeep’s first film as a director.

“After the first day of our shoot, I knew I was in safe hands. He brought out a widow’s plight successfully. I feel absolutely honoured being chosen for this role,” said Meera.

The film also stars Barkha Bisht, Jameel Khan and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.

Presented by Anand Pandit and Legend Studios, Safed’s Direction, story, screenplay is by Sandeep Singh.

Produced by Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Zafar Mehdi, associate producer Ishaan Dutta, dialogue Rishi Virmani and Sandeep Singh, ‘Safed’, will be releasing soon.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
After 'Jubile', Vikramaditya Motwane to helm 'Indi(r)a's Emergency', 'Black Warrant' adaptation
Next article
Japan Open: Lakshya, Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag storm into quarters; Treesa-Gayatri ousted (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Japan Open: Lakshya, Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag storm into quarters; Treesa-Gayatri ousted (Ld)

News

After 'Jubile', Vikramaditya Motwane to helm 'Indi(r)a's Emergency', 'Black Warrant' adaptation

News

Courteney Cox enjoys dinner date with longtime partner Johnny McDaid

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Team C contestants fight each other to sell max number of toys for 'Ticket To Finale'

Technology

Video game developer CD Projekt to lay off 9% of staff

News

Raghav Juyal says working with 'Yudhra' director was a master class in suspense, action

Sports

Mohd Siraj returns home after being rested for West Indies ODIs to manage workload: Report

News

Sinead O'Connor, known for evocative voice & activism, passes away at 56

Sports

Hockey India announces 20-member junior men’s team for Germany 4-Nation event

Technology

Yoga may help older women at risk for Alzheimer's: Study

Technology

ISRO conducts hot tests on Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion Systems

News

Tupac Shakur's custom ring sold for Rs 8.20 crore at auction

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says, ‘Muje Avinash Sachdev mein interest hain’; Jiya Shankar replies saying, ‘Mera dil tod diya tune’

News

Bo Goldman, screenwriter for ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, passes away at 90

Technology

Tech startup Wiom raises Rs 140 cr to make unlimited internet affordable

News

Ameesha Patel says she shares father-daughter relationship with ‘Gadar’ maker Anil Sharma: ‘We block each other’

Sports

If opportunities do come up, I'll certainly consider it: Uthappa on coaching IPL teamm

News

Adah Sharma on ‘Commando’ series role: ‘She will be common link between OTT and the film’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US