'Safed' teaser: A transgender, abandoned widow and a love story that hits hard

The makers of Abhay Verma and Meera Chopra-starrer ‘Safed’ unveiled the teaser of the social drama on Thursday.

It showcases the victims of social oppression, and how the lead duo find solace, and redemption in each other, melting away their lonely existence.

Abhay, who is known for his work in ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Uljhe Hue’ is seen as ‘Chaandi’, while Meera Chopra, who has appeared in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, and is known for projects like ‘Bangaram’, ‘Lee’, ‘Vaana’, ‘1920 London’ and ‘Section 375’ among others, is portraying the character of ‘Kaali’.

The film is a love story between a transgender (Chaandi) and a widow (Kaali).

The teaser opens with a message ‘Insaan Hun, Gaali Nahi… Kaali-Chandi’, along with a voiceover which says “Safed rang pehannne se vidhwa ho jate hain”, to which another voice replies “vidhwa hokar safed ho jate hain”.

It shows the face of Abhay’s character smeared with blood, and a few Bengali women performing ‘Ululudhvani’.

The teaser says that the movie is based on a true story. We then get a glimpse of a few widows sitting in a room.

Meera’s character is seen sitting in a corner of the room wearing a white saree, and holding a red duppata in her hand, which is a powerful depiction of the agony a woman goes through, when her husband passes away.

Meera, who is in a white saree, is seeing herself in a mirror, with a red bindi pasted on it. The frame shows Meera’s reflection with bindi on her forehead.

An imaginable love, shows the view of ‘Dandi Ghat’. There is also glimpse of transgenders, and widows playing with colours and rose petals.

The teaser is all about gritty dark world of widows, transgenders, violence, blood, and an unimaginable love story.

The film marks the debut of Sandeep Singh as a director, who has won critical acclaim for films like ‘RamLeela’, ‘Rowdy Rathore’, ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Aligarh’, ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Bhoomi’, ‘Jhund’, and now producing ‘Swatantryaveer Savarkar’, ‘Saharasri’, ‘Main Atal Hoon’, to name a few.

The first look of the film was unveiled by music maestro AR Rahman in Cannes 2022.

Talking about the teaser launch, Sandeep said: “My aim, through this film, is to give voice to the people who come from diverse backgrounds of society, struggling for space among the conformist audience. Society has always looked down upon them. But at the end of the day aren’t we all humans?”

“I hope to make a significant impact on their rights to live a life just like you and me and also support their right to love. Love is the only universal emotion that makes you feel whole and not different and inadequate. Love overlooks all shortcomings making you feel complete. There’s nothing shameful as it makes us accept ourselves and our world,” he added.

Presenter Anand Pandit said: “It’s a matter of pride for me to present ‘Safed’ as the subject of the film is totally off the beaten track. The way Sandeep Singh has captured the essence and purity of love among two absolutely contradictory genders, against the rustic background of Banaras, is interesting. The film moves you to the core.”

Abhay said he was ‘scared’ and ‘hesitant’ to play a transgender in his first film.

“Keeping in mind the commercials and web series that I have done as a model and actor with a chocolate boy image, I was scared to do this role. Playing a transgender Chaandi in my very first film, I was hesitant,” he said.

He further shared: “It was Sandeep sir’s confidence that enabled me to essay this character so convincingly. The passionate depth with which it has been imagined and created, I experienced emotional upheavals. It took me months to get over my character even after the shooting was over.”

On the other hand, Meera was ‘overwhelmed’ when she read the script, adding that she was ‘unsure’ as it was Sandeep’s first film as a director.

“After the first day of our shoot, I knew I was in safe hands. He brought out a widow’s plight successfully. I feel absolutely honoured being chosen for this role,” said Meera.

The film also stars Barkha Bisht, Jameel Khan and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.

Presented by Anand Pandit and Legend Studios, Safed’s Direction, story, screenplay is by Sandeep Singh.

Produced by Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Zafar Mehdi, associate producer Ishaan Dutta, dialogue Rishi Virmani and Sandeep Singh, ‘Safed’, will be releasing soon.