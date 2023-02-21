scorecardresearch
Saiyami shares now-shelved action sequence with 'GoT' actor Conan Stevens from 'Wild Dog'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher, who was recently seen in the webseries ‘Faadu’, recently took to her social media to share an action sequence that she filmed with the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Conan Stevens. Conana played the character of Gregor Clegane in the series.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, she wrote in the caption, “Here is my action audition reel for the universe! Two years ago, I did a film called Wild Dog. Besides LOVING the experience of working with the one and only Nagarjuna Garu, I also got to be a part of this incredible action sequence. If you aren’t a Game of Thrones fan, meet the 7 foot 4 inch mountain – Conan Stevens who played a character called Gregor Clegane”.

The scene is from her film with Nagarjuna called ‘Wild Dog’. The actress also shared an interesting anecdote that the scene finally didn’t make the cut because of covid. The sequences of Saiyami pertaining to this scene before and after this were shelved due to the pandemic restrictions. The actress worked with a French stunt director for this impeccable high octane action scene.

She further mentioned in her caption, “If you are a GoT fan, what do you think would have happened if I had fought the epic battle with The Mountain instead of The Viper? Unfortunately, after we filmed this sequence, the pandemic hit. And Conan couldn’t come back to India to complete the shoot. Regardless, I’m glad I have the memory of filming this. So, just waiting now for the universe to give me a full-on action film soon”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen playing a paraplegic sportsperson in R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’.

–IANS

aa/svn/

