Salman Khan, Bhagyashree to launch Rajveer Deol, Paloma's title track from 'Dono'

Rajshri's OG romantic pair of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree to launch Rajveer Deol & Paloma starrer Dono's title track

Salman Khan, Bhagyashree to launch Rajveer Deol, Paloma's title track from 'Dono'
Rajveer Deol and Paloma for Dono

Rajshri and Jio Studio’s Dono has become one of 2023’s most anticipated new comer film. Dono starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma, directed by Avnish S Barjatya has set the promise of it being an innocent love story, dealing with the urban issues of romance and relationships with its clutter breaking teaser.

The formula of a romance saga with debutant actors capturing the pulse of a generation is Dono’s vibe right now. Back in 1989, Rajshri’s Maine Pyaar Kiya had the same vibe! It made Salman Khan everyone’s Prem and gave us the unforgettable Suman in Bhagyashree! Known as the OG flag bearers of Rajshri romance, Prem and Suman join forces to launch Dono’s title track on the 16th of August.

Salman Khan’s iconic character – Prem was born with his first association in 1989 with Rajshri. The film was Maine Pyar Kiya, directed by the – then debutant director Sooraj R Barjatya. Opposite Salman was royalty herself, Bhagyashree making her cinema debut. The couple took the nation by storm and went on to create path breaking box office records for a debutant film! 33 years later, Sooraj Barjatya’s son – Avnish S Barjatya is all set to take this legacy forward!

Salman and Bhagyashree will together launch the title track of Dono, crowning Rajveer and Paloma as the new Rajshri romantic pair! This will be the first song to come from Dono’s anticipated album done by Shankar – Ehsan – Loy. The film’s teaser left many humming the infectious tune of Dono’s title track. On audience demand, the song’s release was fast tracked and now the song will be released on 16th August.

Salman Khan And Bhagyashree In Maine Pyar Kiya
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in Maine Pyar Kiya

As Rajshri completes 76 years of its establishment on 15th August, Dono is Rajshri’s celebration film! The oldest production house in the country, forwards its legacy as the family’s fourth generation takes the baton for a long run. Rajshri has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride.

For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed By – Avnish S Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R Barjatya.

Dono, a tale of two strangers, and one destination will be released in cinemas soon.

