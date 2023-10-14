Salman Khan cheers for Indian cricket team, says 'Our players are so competent’

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) As the country is watching India-Pakistan World Cup Match on Saturday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan spoke about Indian players, calling them competent, and said that he doesn’t think that pressure affects them.

Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first against arch rival Pakistan in the highly-anticipated 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. In ODI World Cups, India have a 7-0 stronghold over Pakistan.

Salman said: “Our players are so competent; I don’t think the pressure ever gets to them. Their competence is backed by intense practice. For them, it’s all about blood, sweat, and strategy, so the pressure does not affect them.”

Reflecting on how sportsmen and actors need to be mindful of injury and recovery, the ‘Dabangg’ actor said: “When you are playing consecutive matches or shooting one scene after another, you don’t get much time to recover, so we need to be extra careful.”

He further said: “During the shoot of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, I got an injury; my shoulder was almost broken, and I had to get surgery. But you can’t let that stop you; you need to keep moving.”

Opener Shubman Gill is also back in India’s playing eleven after recovering from illness.

The match is streaming live on Disney+Hotstar. The broadcast is live on Star Sports Network.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is set to host the new season of reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Salmanwas last seen in a cameo role in SRK’s ‘Pathaan’. He was also seen in action comedy ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, directed by Farhad Samji. The flick also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari amongst others.

He next has ‘Tiger 3’ in the pipeline. It’s an action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The movie is a sequel to the 2017 film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

–IANS

sp/kvd