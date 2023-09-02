Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s  jaw-dropping first poster of Tiger 3 out

The first poster of ‘Tiger 3’ featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is out. It promises an insane, jaw-dropping action spectacle as two super-spies, Salman and Katrina, who play the roles of Tiger and Zoya respectively, are all set to take on their most deadly mission yet

The announcement read, “@yrf drops the first poster of #Tiger3, the fifth film from the fabled YRF Spy Universe! #Tiger3, releasing this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu, follows the events of #TigerZindaHai #War & #Pathaan!! @beingsalmankhan | @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma”

Salman Khan shared the posters and declared ‘he is coming’. “Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma,” he wrote.

Katrina Kaif shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “No mil it’s. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali.’

‘Tiger 3’ has been directed by Maneesh Sharma, and will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.