Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s  jaw-dropping first poster of Tiger 3 out

The first poster of ‘Tiger 3’ featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is out.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The first poster of ‘Tiger 3’ featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is out. It promises an insane, jaw-dropping action spectacle as two super-spies, Salman and Katrina, who play the roles of Tiger and Zoya respectively, are all set to take on their most deadly mission yet

The announcement read, “@yrf drops the first poster of #Tiger3, the fifth film from the fabled YRF Spy Universe! #Tiger3, releasing this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu, follows the events of #TigerZindaHai #War & #Pathaan!! @beingsalmankhan | @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma”

Salman Khan shared the posters and declared ‘he is coming’. “Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma,” he wrote.

Katrina Kaif shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “No mil it’s. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali.’

‘Tiger 3’ has been directed by Maneesh Sharma, and will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. 

