Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ on May 8

Shah Rukh Khan is set to enter the 'Tiger' franchise through an adrenaline pumping action sequence.

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to enter the ‘Tiger’ franchise through an adrenaline pumping action sequence. SRK and Salman Khan will be on the same set to shoot for ‘Tiger 3’ on May 8.

A source said: “The two Goliaths in the history of Indian cinema – Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan – are coming together again for Aditya Chopra’s Spy Universe and the shoot date to witness them together again is set for May 8th! The energy on the sets of Tiger 3 will be palpable when these two iconic megastars set foot on the shooting floor.”

“They will be doing some insane action sequences in Tiger 3 and this SRK & Salman set-piece was planned for over six months to make it a massive talking point. This is Pathaan’s entry in Tiger’s timeline so this sequence will be something to watch out for!” the source added.

‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif as Zoya & Emraan Hashmi as Tiger’s nemesis is set to release this Diwali.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
