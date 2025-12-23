Salman Khan Shows Off Shredded Physique, Fans React: ‘He’s Ageing Like Fine Wine’

Salman Khan is all set to celebrate a landmark moment as he turns 60 on December 27, 2025, and the Bollywood superstar is ensuring the countdown is anything but quiet. Just days before his birthday, Salman gave fans a powerful glimpse into his fitness routine by sharing a series of gym pictures on X (formerly Twitter). The images, showcasing his sculpted physique and muscular frame, quickly went viral and sparked widespread admiration online.

In the photos, Salman is seen training intensely, exuding strength and discipline—clear proof that age has done little to slow him down. Accompanying the images, the actor added a cheeky caption that instantly caught attention: “I wish i could look like this when i am 60! 6 days from now.. (sic).” The playful self-referential humour resonated strongly with fans, who flooded the comments section with praise, jokes, and awe.

I wish i could look like this when i am 60!



6 days from now.. pic.twitter.com/PYXrqvvDWJ — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 22, 2025

Social media reactions poured in almost immediately. One fan joked, “Not aging. Just upgrading. Meanwhile me at 35: Back pain enters the chat (sic).” Another wrote, “Ageing like fine wine… but with biceps that can bench-press time itself (sic).” Many fans highlighted how Salman continues to defy conventional ideas about ageing, especially in an industry where fitness is often associated with younger stars.

Several users also linked Salman’s impressive physique to his upcoming projects, particularly his much-talked-about war drama Battle of Galwan. One fan tweeted, “Bhai proving age is just a number! This physique at 59… Imagine 60 with Battle of Galwan teaser launch! Explosion loading! (sic).” The comment reflected a growing belief among fans that Salman is gearing up for a major professional moment alongside his personal milestone.

Adding fuel to the excitement is ongoing speculation surrounding Battle of Galwan. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the film are planning to release the first teaser on December 27, coinciding with Salman Khan’s 60th birthday. While no official announcement has been made, the timing is being viewed as a strategic and celebratory move.

A source quoted in the report revealed, “The team of the film has been working on the teaser for some time. They feel that December 27 is an apt time to release the asset. It’ll introduce the world of Battle of Galwan and give the audience an idea about the grandeur and scale of the film.” The teaser is expected to showcase Salman Khan in a powerful, intense avatar—something fans believe his latest gym pictures are already hinting at.

The source further added that the teaser will highlight Salman “in all his glory,” presenting him in a rugged, battle-hardened look that aligns with the film’s serious and emotionally charged subject. Reports also suggest that one or two posters from the film may be released ahead of the teaser to build anticipation, although the makers have yet to confirm this officially.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The incident remains one of the most significant and emotionally intense military confrontations in recent Indian history, marked by hand-to-hand combat without the use of firearms. The film aims to portray the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of Indian soldiers, making it one of Salman Khan’s most serious roles in recent years.

Alongside Salman Khan, the film stars Chitrangada Singh as the female lead. The ensemble cast also includes Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, and Vipin Bhardwaj in key roles. With such a strong lineup and a powerful storyline, expectations around the film are steadily rising.

Despite the growing buzz, the makers have not yet announced an official release date for Battle of Galwan. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see whether the rumoured teaser launch on Salman’s birthday will also reveal when the film is set to hit theatres.

Between his viral fitness photos, witty social media presence, and mounting anticipation around a major film announcement, Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebrations are shaping up to be anything but low-key. As fans count down the days, one thing is clear—Bhaijaan continues to command attention, admiration, and star power like few others, proving that age truly is just a number.