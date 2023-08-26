Salman Khan's journey in Hindi cinema completes 35 years

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan has completed 35 years in Hindi cinema and his Salman Khan Films commemorated his long journey in Bollywood by sharing a post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the production house shared a short clip with the caption: “35 years of Salman Khan’s romance with cinema, a journey filled with action and a legacy that will go on. #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign.”

To celebrate his 35 years in the industry, Salman Khan Films, posted a video montage detailing his entire journey from past to present.

This included clips from some of his most iconic films such as ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Bodyguard’ and ‘Tiger’ featuring some of his best known dialogues and clips of the most iconic tracks.

The ‘Dabangg’ star marked his journey into the world of the Indian Entertainment industry with the film ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’ in 1988 in a supporting role.

However, the actor landed first leading role in the film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, which became a sensational all-time blockbuster upon its release and pushed Salman into the league of the biggest players of the industry.

The actor then proceeded to make great strides in the industry with several other iconic films such as ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Hum Apke Hain Kaun’, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’, ‘Biwi No.1’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

He continued to make greater strides with ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Tiger’, ‘Wanted’ and ‘Kick’ among many more.

Since then, the actor has become a force to be reckoned with, turning into an icon of charm, swag, attitude, dialogue delivery and of course physique, which made him a pioneering force in Bollywood.

But movies were not the only place where the superstar found success, as his ‘jalwa’ was also witnessed on TV, and to date he remains an iconic force in the world of television with his dynamic presence in shows like ‘Dus Ka Dum’ and ‘Bigg Boss’.

Over the years, ever since he established himself as the one of the darlings of Indian Cinema, the superstar has also become a successful producer and started ‘Salman Khan Films’ in the year 2011, making films such as ‘Chillar Party’ followed by his mega-blockbuster ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, which not only won the box office game but has garnered him numerous awards and accolades.

Salman’s hardcore fanbase went berserk on social media, and celebrate his reign with “#35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign” which reigned all night long.

Salman has garnered a devoted fanbase for himself. Following the domination on big screens and television screens, the superstar even took the OTT Platform by storm with his debut on ‘‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

Last seen on the big screen with the film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, the Salman is all set to light cinemas on fire with his upcoming action-spy-thriller film ‘Tiger 3’, which is scheduled to release on Diwali this year.

