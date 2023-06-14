scorecardresearch
‘Salman Khan, Karan Johar helped me when I needed advice,’ says Mimoh Chakraborty

Actor Mithun Chakraborty's eldest son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, better known as Mimoh, had a love-hate relationship with success and film industry.

Mimoh made his foray into the world of entertainment with ‘Jimmy’, the film tanked within a day of its release. Since his debut in 2008, till now, he has done only a handful films with only one hit, ‘Haunted 3D’.

Talking about his debut and clocking 15 years in industry, Mimoh said: “I am here for the long haul, my debut movie released in June 2008, and this June I completed 15 years in the industry, (I have) been here for this long, it is unbelievable.”

He also opened up about Salman Khan and Karan Johar going out of their way to help him when he needed advice or someone to guide him.

He said: “Salman Khan and Karan Johar are the two people who have actually helped me. Salman Khan loves my dad a lot, so I messaged Bhai a few times and he invited me over to chill with him. Salman Khan always gave me good advice, and I really don’t want to get into details of how much help he has been, but he has done a lot for me. Unfortunately, none of the projects took off, but Salman Khan really pushed me and motivated me.”

“Karan Johar has gone out of the way to help me and my brother Namashi, he introduced me to a lot of people, gave me good connections, put me through some good agencies,” he added.

When asked about his future projects, Mimoh said: “I have seen so many rejections that I don’t want to talk about any project until it starts rolling.”

