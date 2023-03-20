scorecardresearch
Salman Khan will make you ‘fall in love’ with new ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ song

After 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', Salman Khan has picked up the mic again for Amaal Malik's 'Jee Rahe The Hum' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

By News Bureau

After ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has picked up the mic again for Amaal Malik’s ‘Jee Rahe The Hum’ from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. In 2015, Salman picked up the mic for the Amaal Malik composition, ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, for his home production ‘Hero’. The song was a run away hit back in the day and is still remembered for the soothing melody.

Eight years later, Salman is reuniting with Amaal Malik for another romantic number, ‘Jee Rahe The Hum’ (Falling in Love), for his Eid 2023 release, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

On Monday, the teaser of ‘Jee Rahe The Hum’ (falling in love) was unveiled on the social media and the visuals and melody promise another winner from the wholesome album of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

In the video, Salman in a joyous mood with his on screen love interest Pooja Hegde, as also seen on screen were Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam.

The song teaser has spiked excitement already among the audience and has just got everyone waiting for the full video song, which will be out on March 21.

‘Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling In Love)’ is the third song from the album of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ after the highly successful ‘Naiyo Lagda’ and ‘Billi Billi’. The song is written by Shabbir Ahmed and sung by Salman Khan.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is directed by Farhad Samji.

The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance.

The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
Ahead of 4th anniversary of 'Delhi Crime 1', Shefali Shah says DCP Vartika will never leave her
