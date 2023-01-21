scorecardresearch
Salman's brother Sohail Khan helps woman in the street

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Filmmaker and actor Sohail Khan, who is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s younger brother, was seen helping a woman after she fell down on the road.

A video of Sohail joining local people to help the woman was shared by a paparazzi named Yogen Shah.

The clip shows Sohail helping the woman get up.

She is heard saying: “Kaise uthaoge? Mera paair toh.”

The 52-year-old actor, who is the son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan, held her with others.

Sohail is the younger brother of actors Salman and Arbaaz Khan. He also has two sisters, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan.

Sohail made his directorial debut in 1997 with ‘Auzaar’, starring Salman and Sanjay Kapoor. Later, he made films such as ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ and ‘Hello Brother’.

He made his acting debut with ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ starring Ameesha Patel. He was later seen in movies such as ‘Darna Mana Hai’, ‘Krishna Cottage’ and ‘Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love’.

He also made a cameo in ‘Dabangg 3’ and ‘Loveyatri’.

–IANS

dc/kvd

