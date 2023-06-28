scorecardresearch
Samuel L Jackson says ‘Secret Invasion’ focuses on Nick Fury’s growing age

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 27 (IANS) The espionage thriller series ‘Secret Invasion’ shows a newer version of former S.H.I.E.L.D director ‘Nick Fury’, who has finally gotten his own show. However, it is not at all pleasant because as the show explores more of Nick Fury’s character, his growing age is something that is heavily focused upon as characters, including his closest allies have not shied away from calling him out on his dustiness.

Speaking about the character,SamuelL.Jacksonsaid, “He’s older and he’s tired. He’s not sure of his footing anymore. He’s been sort of incognito and up there on S.A.B.E.R. for years, and it’s so long since he’s been in touch with people. He’s ghosted a lot of people, and so when they call him, he’s not coming back down to Earth super willingly.”

“The blip happens, and so stuff has happened and time has passed, and you see that in the physical state ofNick. People get to see his human flaws and the sort of mistakes he’s made, and the price that those mistakes cost him and the people around him,” he added.

Taking on a darker and more grounded tone, ‘SecretInvasion‘ is more realistic in nature than standard offerings of the MCU.NickFury, who is at the forefront of the show is a completely different character because neither does he possess superpowers or some power armour. Rather, his real power is his brain and will, and now he is a tired old man.

Expressing his excitement about being the lead,Jacksonsaid, “I think it’s great to go behind the curtain ofNickFury’s life and make some discoveries that nobody’s known about him or about what’s going on in his life.”

Directed by Ali Selim, the show is written by Kyle Bradstreet and is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum,SamuelL.Jackson, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker.

The show starsSamuelLJackson, along with a very big ensemble which includes Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman.

SecretInvasion‘ is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, and is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam.

–IANS

anv/aa

Entertainment Today

