Sanjay Dutt hurt on ‘Double iSmart’ sets, receives stitches on head

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt recently got injured on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Double ismart’ in which he will share the screen with Telugu actor Ram Pothineni.

As per media reports, the actor was injured while filming a sword fight scene in Bangkok. Though it was not very serious, the actor ended up receiving stitches on his head.

However, the actor swung back into action in no time and fulfilled his professional commitment as he completed the sequence. As per sources, the accident happened last week.

‘Double ismart’ is directed by Puri Jagannadh, whose earlier film ‘Liger’ starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday had tanked at the box-office.

For Sanjay, the film marks his debut in Telugu cinema and follows his Kannada debut with ‘K.G.F.: Chapter 2’.

Earlier, Sanjay took to his X, formerly Twitter, to share his first look from ‘Double iSmart’.

He wrote, “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024.”

The first look poster of his character strongly reminds of his portrayal in films like ‘Musafir’ and ‘Kaante’ wherein he sported an ubercool and suave urban look.

In addition, Sanjay is also set to make his foray into Tamil cinema with his upcoming film ‘Leo’ in which he will share the screen with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

