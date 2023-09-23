scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sanjeev Arora, Sanjay Singh reach Udaipur ahead of Raghav, Parineeti wedding

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Ahead of the wedding celebrations of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP minister Raghav Chadha, guests have been arriving at the venue to bless the soon-to-wed couple. While the family members of both Parineeti and Raghav have been turning up in huge numbers, Raghav’s friend from politics too arrived.

Member Of Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora from Raghav’s Aam Admi Party was seen deboarding at the venue along with his wife. While Sanjeev was seen in a grey ethnic wear, his wife donned a salwar kurta with floral prints. Sanjeev is the same MP who first congratulated Raghav and Parineeti on social media ahead of the pair’s engagement in May, this year.

In addition, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh also reached Udaipur with his wife to attend the wedding ceremony of party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra. He will be a part of the baaraat on Sunday.

Other bigwigs from the political world like Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot are also expected to bless the couple on Sunday.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti’s wedding festivities began with a mehendi function in Udaipur on Friday. The couple will host a chooda ceremony, followed by haldi and sangeet. The wedding will take place tomorrow, according to pictures of the invitation of the wedding card that went viral.

–IANS

aa/dan

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wrist temperature could be linked with future risk of disease, says study
Next article
Divyanka Tripathi got to explore another aspect of her on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US