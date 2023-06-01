scorecardresearch
Sara Ali Khan has been trolled for visiting temples

Sara Ali Khan has been trolled for visiting temples recently, during her upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ press conference

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sara Ali Khan has been trolled for visiting temples recently, during her upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ press conference, she broke her silence and gave a befitting response to the naysayers.

While addressing to the questions of the media persons in the press conference, Sara Ali Khan said that people can say whatever they want, she has no problem as she believes in energy.Sara Ali Khan said, “I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don’t like my work but my personal beliefs are my own.

I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place. I believe in energy.”

