scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ makers celebrate Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ anniversary

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the first anniversary of their previous big outing together, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

By Agency News Desk
'Satyaprem Ki Katha' makers celebrate Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' anniversary
'Satyaprem Ki Katha' makers celebrate Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' anniversary

A day after dropping the teaser for the musical romance ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, the film’s makers released a romantic poster of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the first anniversary of their previous big outing together, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures ensured that the audience got to see the poster on the same day as when ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was released in 2022.

The film brought the hit pair to the big screen for the first time and went on to gross Rs 266.88 crore at the box office (2022’s fourth highest grosser) in a year when Bollywood was struggling to get footfalls.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theatres on June 29. It is the first film where Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala are collaborating. Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak are playing key roles in the film.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
boAt's Aman Gupta 1st Indian entrepreneur to walk red carpet at Cannes
Next article
IPL 2023: Will treat it like any other match, says Suryakumar on MI's must-win game with SRH
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A14 with 50MP triple camera, 5000mAh battery in India

Others

Shilpa Khatwani: Spreading laughter and influencing hearts in the digital world

News

Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar' to release in over 2,000 screens in the US alone

News

Soundarya Sharma along with Adhik Mehta brings a ‘Khoobsurat’ romantic song in the mesmerizing voice of Neha Kakkar and Raghav Chaitanya

Health & Lifestyle

Covid mRNA booster vax in early pregnancy did not raise miscarriage risk

Sports

IPL 2023: Missed a few runs from the middle order consistently throughout the season, admits du Plessis

Technology

China hits back at Biden, bans US-based Micron over 'national security risks'

News

Ghar Banduk Biryani' is a story of oppression told through black comedy, action

Fashion & Lifestyle

Recluse Jack Nicholson makes another public appearance with son

Sports

'He has the belief he can convert his 50s, 60s into 100': Rashid Khan praises Shubman Gill after his magnificent ton

Sports

IPL 2023: It's all about getting a start and converting it into a big one, says Shubman Gill

Sports

Indian men's hockey team leaves for FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 matches in Europe

News

‘Fast X’ director Louis Leterrier weighs in on Vin Diesel, hints at trilogy

Sports

'Bit of a niggle, don't think it is anything serious,' Sanjay Bangar provides update after Kohli injures knee ahead of WTC final

News

Miley Cyrus can't do another Arena Tour because they're 'so isolating'

Technology

India consumer storage market declines 4% as smartphones' memory go up

Sports

Gokulam Kerala steamroll Kickstart to complete hat-trick of IWL titles

Technology

F5 opens its 2nd engineering centre in India, to generate 250 jobs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US