scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Seema Deo, who shone in 'Anand', passes away at 81 (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood and Marathi film actress Seema R. Deo – who essayed a key role in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s superhit film ‘Anand’ (1971) – passed away here following a prolonged illness, family sources said on Thursday.

She was 81 and breathed her last at a private hospital on Thursday morning after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and other ailments.

Born in Mumbai as Nalini Saraf, Seema Deo is survived by her two sons, actor Ajinkya and director Abhinay.

According to family sources, her body was shifted from the hospital to her son’s residence in Bandra and later was taken in a procession to Dadar to enable film industry people to pay their last respects.

Her last rites were performed at the Shivaji Park Crematorium with a large number of film personalities, fans and family members remaining present to bid a tearful adieu to Seema Deo.

The widow of late actor Ramesh Deo, Seema Deo acted in nearly 90 Hindi and Marathi movies during a career spanning over six decades from the black-and-white to the colour movies era of the Indian film industry.

She is fondly remembered for her important role in the blockbuster film ‘Anand’, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna and her husband Ramesh in key roles.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, various cabinet ministers, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Congress President Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (UBT) President and Ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, Urmila Matondkar, Kishore Tiwari, Praful Patel, and others expressed grief over the passing of Seema Deo.

Many film industry personalities and CINTAA also condoled her demise.

Born in Girgaum in south Mumbai, as a schoolgirl Nalini Saraf was a good singer and dancer, and had even sung for the music director Shah brothers, Kalyanji-Anandji for some time though encountering tough social pressures.

Undaunted, she started her acting career with a Marathi film ‘Aliya Bhogasi’ (1957), then a Hindi movie at the age of 18, titled ‘Miya Biwi Razi’ (1960) and later got married with the upcoming actor Ramesh Deo in 1963, with whom she had already acted in a couple of films.

As Seema Deo, she was seen in several films doing roles independently and also with her husband including ‘Aliya Bhogasi’, ‘Saraswatichandra’ (1968), ‘Anand’ and many others.

She acted in lead and character roles in different Marathi films, ‘Jagachya Pathiwar’ (1960), ‘Vardakshina’ (1962), ‘Molkarin’ (1963), ‘Aparadh’ (1969), ‘Ovalite Bhauraya’, ‘Juna Te Sona’ (1975), and ‘Badla’ (1977).

In Hindi films she was seen prominently in ‘Bhabhi Ki Chudiyan’ (1961), ‘Dus Lakh’ (1966), ‘Koshish’ (1972), ‘Sabak’ (1973), ‘Kora Kagaz’ (1974), ‘Yehi Hai Zindagi’, ‘Dreamgirl’ (1977), ‘Dada’ (1979), ‘Patita’ (1980), ‘Benaam Badshah’ (1981), ‘Bezubaan’, ‘Teesri Aankh’, ‘Ghazab’, ‘Daulat’, ‘Hathkadi’, ‘Anokha Bandhan’ (1982), ‘Humse Hai Zamana’, ‘Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye’ (1983), ‘Jawani Ki Kahani’, ‘Naseeb Apna Apna’ (1986), ‘Sansar’ (1987), ‘Taqdeer, ‘Film Hi Film’ (1983), ‘Deewana Tere Naamka’ (1987), ‘Majboor’, ‘Guru’ (1989), and ‘Karz Chukana Hai’ (1991), among others.

–IANS

qn/arm

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rashmeet Kaur says collaboration process behind 'Cherie Coco' was cultural journey
Next article
TN govt grants tax exemption for Kakkan movie
This May Also Interest You
News

TN govt grants tax exemption for Kakkan movie

News

Rashmeet Kaur says collaboration process behind 'Cherie Coco' was cultural journey

Technology

20 CEOs at Indian startups quit this year amid regulatory concerns, funding winter

News

Neeti Mohan recalls her audition days: Missing song beats doesn't mean you are not a good singer

News

Zendaya reveals why she's keeping her romance with Tom Holland private

Sports

UWW suspends Wrestling Federation of India for delaying elections: Reports

Sports

Chess World Cup: Carlsen draws first blood against Praggnandhaa in tie-breaker

Technology

Google doubles down on ads transparency, data access as new EU law kicks in

News

Nishant Dahiya started 2-hour Urdu diction lessons on next day of signing 'Akelli'

News

Dino James pays 'pawfect' tribute to his late dog on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

News

Japanese girl group XG dish out high octane dance-party energy in 'New Dance'

News

Terence Lewis compares contestant's act in 'IBD 3' to Hollywood dancers Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly

Sports

Mark Butcher terms Harry Brook’s omission from England’s ODI World Cup squad a ‘mistake’

News

Ram Pothineni's 'Skanda' announces pre-release with new poster

News

Sukriti-Prakriti collaborate with Mellow D and Upside Down for 'Over You'

Technology

Uber appoints Arnab Kumar as new Director of Business Development for India

News

Piya Valecha says 2 mn followers don't help to get performance oriented shows

News

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her streaming debut: ‘After 23 years, this feels like a new launch’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US