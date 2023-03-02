scorecardresearch
Sehban Azim initially struggled to step into his mean 'Dear Ishq' character, reveals Kishwer Merchant

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Television actor Sehban Azim, who plays the role of author Abhimanyu Razdan in the streaming show ‘Dear Ishq’, initially found it a bit difficult to step into the character because in the series, the author is a mean character. Being mean and snobbish doesn’t come naturally to the actor so, he had to work it out a bit to lend authenticity to the part.

This was revealed by his co-actor and friend Kishwer Merchant, who plays the recurring character of Maya Costa in the show. Talking about the same, she said, “Sehban is completely opposite of what he is playing as a character, so it was initially a bit difficult for him to get into the character because he is a very nice person. He has to be very mean to this girl, so I said I’ll train you.”

Sehban Azim and Kishwer Merchant have been friends for years. The show gave them the opportunity to shoot together for the first time, and what they do on sets? They pull each others’ legs.

Talking about this, the actress said, “It is very interesting that Sehban is on his phone all the time, so I keep making stories of him by catching him red-handed, as he is always on the phone. He does the same, he makes videos of mine and saves it on his phone. And we keep teasing each other saying ‘aaj bhi phone pe hi hai, kal bhi phone pe hi tha’ (Today you’re on phone, yesterday was no different).”

Directed by Atif Khan and produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited, the show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

