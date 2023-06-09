scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Pathaan’ dubbed for Russia, CIS countries; to release on July 13

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan' has got the widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’ has got the widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and many others.

The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will also be released in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan. The dubbed version will release on July 13 in this region across 3000 plus screens.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ has collected over Rs 1,050 crore gross at the global box office since its release.

‘Pathaan’ is part of Aditya Chopra’s fabled YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘War.

