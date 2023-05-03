scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan gets angry after fan tries to click selfie with him

Shah Rukh Khan, who was shooting for his upcoming film 'Dunki' in Doha , returned to Mumbai.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shah Rukh Khan, who was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Dunki’ in Doha , returned to Mumbai. Meanwhile, a video of the superstar being mobbed by fans at the Mumbai airport is doing the rounds. As Shah Rukh Khan made his way out at the airport, he was mobbed by a swarm of fans.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Wednesday, Shah Rukh was seen exiting the airport with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

As the paparazzi and fans greeted him at the airport, Shah Rukh blew a kiss. Just a moment later, a fan tried to click a selfie with the actor but he pushed his hand away and also turned back to look at him.

Shah Rukh’s security escorted him to his car. For the travel day, Shah Rukh wore a black T-shirt, a matching leather jacket, and pants. He opted for sneakers and dark sunglasses.

