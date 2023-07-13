scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan says Vijay Sethupathi a ‘mad actor in awesome way’, calls Atlee ‘cool’

Shah Rukh Khan has praised his ‘Jawan’ co-star Vijay Sethypathi and called him a “mad actor in an awesome way”.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has praised his ‘Jawan’ co-star Vijay Sethypathi and called him a “mad actor in an awesome way”.

Shah Rukh on Thursday treated his fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a user asked about working with Nayanthara and Vijay.

“Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in a awesome way. So much to learn from both actually. #Jawan,” SRK replied to the question.

On working with Atlee, he said: “Atlee is just too too cool. Hard working and with a one point agenda to make me look good in the film. He is superb. I wish him and Priya and Meer the best in life.”

A fan questioned him about the injuries he got while shooting for the film. “Jab tak dil pe chot na lage baaki sab chalta hai. #Jawan,” SRK wrote.

A user asked if he had the chance to see any memes related to the film, he said: “No haven’t seen any memes, I don’t spend too much time on social media I try and be social in real life! But glad everyone has liked it. #Jawan.”

Talking about the song ‘Bekaraar Karke’ in ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh said: “The song is Atlee’s idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think. #Jawan.”

