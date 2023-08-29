Shah Rukh Khan shares an update on upcoming Jawan event at Burj Khalifa with dress code

The trailer of Jawan is still awaited but here’s an update to quench your curiosity to some degree – straight from Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram. On Monday night, SRK shared an update on his upcoming event and he wrote, “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate Jawan with me.

SRK also requested his fans to be dressed in the colour of love (red) at the event. “And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jaa and lets wear red…what say? Ready?” he wrote.

The new Jawan track Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is slated to release today. So far, the tracks Chaleya and Zinda Banda as well as the Jawan Prevue have been released. “This is ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya….’ want to thank Vaibhavi Merchant for bearing with my two left feet. And of course the talented Anirudh,” SRK wrote sharing the teaser from the song on Monday.