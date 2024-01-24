Shah Rukh Khan shoots for Rakesh Roshan’s family docu ‘The Roshans’, netizens wish ‘Kaabil’, ‘Raees’ didn’t clash

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who has had a great run at the box-office with his films like ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, has shot for the documentary ‘The Roshans’. Director Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram recently and shared pictures of him with SRK.

The director wrote in the caption, “Thank you Shahrukh for your love,warmth & contribution to ‘The Roshans’.”

The documentary will reportedly chronicle the journey of the Roshan family in the industry from the year 1948, when Roshan came to Bombay for work and ended up being the assistant of music composer Khawaja Khurshid Anwar.

SRK has done films like the iconic ‘Karan Arjun’ and ‘Koyla’ with Rakesh. The two locked horns at the box-office when ‘Raees’ and ‘Kaabil’ clashed back in 2017.

Fans reacted to the pictures as they took to the comments section and wrote, “Wish Kaabil & Raees hadn’t clashed”.

Another user wrote, “Krrish and Ra.one together?”

Rakesh Roshan comes from a family artistes. His father Roshan Lal Nagrath (fondly known as Roshan) was a music director. Since the Roshans have an impressive legacy of nearly seven decades in the industry, they decided to tell the world about it by creating a documentary on it.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan, the son of Rakesh, is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Fighter’ which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand, who has delivered a hat-trick of blockbusters including ‘Pathaan’, ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang!’

The film will release in theatres on Thursday (January 25).