Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ prevue mints 112 million views in 24 hrs

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' effortlessly surpassed all previous records held by teasers and trailers in the Indian film industry in terms of 24-hour view counts.

By Agency News Desk
The pre-release video of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ effortlessly surpassed all previous records held by teasers and trailers in the Indian film industry in terms of 24-hour view counts.

With 112 million views across all platforms, the video’s immense traction has shattered the existing benchmarks, establishing a new pinnacle for the Indian film industry.

Jawan’s Prevue reigns supreme as the most-watched video in the first 24 hours, a testament to SRK’s widespread popularity, the universal appeal of the film and the rising anticipation surrounding the film’s release.

Presenting an all new bald look of SRK, with hard-core action by Nayanthara, the ‘prevue’ is beaming with Atlee’s magic earning love and appreciation from the audience. Fighting with an army of women, it features Shah Rukh’s innate swag and high octane action by the entire star cast. It also gives a glimpse of stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra.

The record-breaking views for ‘Jawan’ signify the power of engaging storytelling and effective marketing in an increasingly competitive entertainment landscape. The video has surpassed all expectations and left a significant mark on the Indian digital landscape.

The overwhelming response to the video reflects the massive fan base that the film has garnered even before its theatrical release. The flick is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

It will release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

