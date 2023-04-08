scorecardresearch
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in ‘an impossible love story’ yet untitled

An impossible love story! Dinesh Vijan announces the wrap of the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer untitled film and the surprises don't end there!

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in 'an impossible love story' yet untitled
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

An impossible love story! Dinesh Vijan announces the wrap of the upcoming Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer untitled film. Jio Studios and Maddock Films are all set to unveil another unique tale of romance! The makers of refreshing rom-coms such as Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, and Luka Chuppi have officially announced the film wrap of their latest project starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon…and the surprises don’t end there!

The team released a sensational snapshot from the movie.

The exclusive picture sees fresh new pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon exude sizzling hot chemistry. Not only does this duo look scintillating together, but there’s also a thrilling ‘never seen before’ appeal to them!

The picture goes on to reveal that the untitled film will hit cinemas this October. What’s even more interesting is the tagline, which says: “An impossible love story”.

Why is this love story impossible? Is there more to this picture? Well, we’ve got to stay tuned to dig up some answers!

Kanye West's private school accused of locking up children, giving only sushi
Madonna to return to original look after her Grammy avatar was criticised
