scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shahid Kapoor's fashion sense is 'so underrated': Kriti Sanon

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Kriti Sanon, who will soon be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in a yet to be titled film, insists that the latter’s fashion sense is underrated.

Shahid is one of the best-dressed men today, said Kriti, who won the National Award this year for her performance in ‘Mimi’.

The actress has a list of films in her kitty and in a candid conversation she spoke about working with Kajol, how she has changed over the years, and who according to her is the most well-dressed man in the Industry.

Talking about whose fashion sense she likes the most, she said, “Hrithik is someone whom I have loved always. I also love Tiger’s fashion sense. But I feel Shahid Kapoor’s fashion sense is so underrated.

“I think he is so well-dressed. He is one of the best dressed men today. He puts everything so effortlessly, and I have told this to him as well. I love that he wears colours. I am very excited for our film to release. We share great chemistry in the film. I am really fond of him.”

Sharing her experience of working with Kajol once again in ‘Do Patti’, she said, “When I worked with Kajol mam in ‘Dilwale’, I was very naive. We hardly shot together. This time we broke the ice and we have a lot more powerful scenes together. I had a great time working with her. “

The actress will also be seen in ‘The Crew’.

–IANS

newsline/arm

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Marc Marquez bids adieu to Honda
Next article
Khatija Rahman to make her international debut as film composer in ‘Lioness’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US