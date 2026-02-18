Shanaya Kapoor Opens Up on Shelved Debuts Amid Box Office Struggles

Actress Shanaya Kapoor is currently seen in the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, alongside Adarsh Gourav. While the film attempts to carve its space in theatres, Shanaya has recently reflected on her unconventional journey to the big screen — one marked by multiple debut projects that never materialised.

Before Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya had been attached to several high-profile films, including Bedhadak and Vrusshabha, the latter alongside Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. However, both projects were eventually shelved, leaving her debut path uncertain.

Speaking candidly about those early setbacks, Shanaya shared that hindsight has helped her find perspective.

“When I look back at it now, I feel everything happens for a reason. Maybe I wasn’t meant to do those films. Maybe I was meant to do something completely different,” she said, expressing gratitude for how her career has unfolded despite initial disappointments.

Meanwhile, Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, has struggled to gain strong traction at the box office. After a modest opening weekend, the film saw a noticeable dip on its first Monday, collecting approximately ₹40 lakh and bringing its four-day total to ₹3.25 crore nett in India.

While weekday drops are typical, the concern lies in the film’s overall momentum. For projects without conventional star-driven appeal, positive word-of-mouth becomes critical for sustainability — something the thriller has yet to fully achieve.

Addressing the situation, Adarsh Gourav took to social media to encourage audiences to support smaller commercial films.

He emphasised that backing such projects gives writers and directors the opportunity to create distinctive cinema and encourages producers to invest in unconventional storytelling. Highlighting the film’s big-screen experience, he urged viewers who enjoyed the movie to spread the word.

At its core, Tu Yaa Main follows a modern couple battling for survival against a deadly predator, delivering a tense narrative that blends romance with high-stakes danger.

Bejoy Nambiar, known for films like Wazir, Taish, and Dange, has often explored stylistically bold storytelling, though his projects have typically seen modest commercial returns.

As the film continues its theatrical run, it remains to be seen whether audience support and word-of-mouth can help it stage a turnaround in the days ahead.