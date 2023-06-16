scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shane Warne miniseries actors injured while filming bedroom scene

By Agency News Desk

Perth, June 16 (IANS) Shooting for the miniseries titled ‘Warnie’, based on legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, has come to a halt after the actors, who play the late cricketer and his wife Simone Callahan, were rushed to hospital when a steamy scene they were acting in went wrong.

Alex Williams (33), and Marny Kennedy (29) star as Shane Warne and his wife in the upcoming two-part miniseries.

Marny Kennedy in an interview with The Daily Telegraph said that she and co-star Alex Williams sustained injuries while filming the scene.

She told The Daily Telegraph: “We were going down a corridor and we were meant to push into the bedroom and land on the bed, but we both completely missed the bed and sustained a broken wrist, while her co-star cracked the back of his head open. We ended up sitting in the emergency room together, he with a bandage around his head and me with my wrist strapped.”

The hospital they were taken to was reportedly “for the elderly”, so the two, dressed in their costumes as ‘Warnie’ and his wife, looked out of place.

“It was just Alex and I with our bleached hair, fully still in the wardrobe, sitting there surrounded by elderly residents,” she recalled.

They managed to see the funny side, though, and got mugs made up for the cast and crew with a selfie the pair snapped while waiting in the Emergency Room.

No air date has been given to the controversial ‘Warnie’ TV series.

As per reports, fans have expressed their distaste for the telemovie on social media. The show dramatises Warne’s phenomenal rise, and his spectacular public fall from grace.

The show will see Williams, best known for his portrayal of Julian Assange in Channel 10’s ‘Underground: The Julian Assange Story’, play the cricketing legend, with Kennedy as his wife, and Jacquie Brennan as his mother, Brigitte.

British actress Shanti Kali will play supermodel Liz Hurley, with whom Warne had a high-profile relationship from 2011 to 2013.

–IANS

anv/dan/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dino Morea's phone goes dead at Mumbai airport, seeks help from paparazzi
Next article
'Jee Karda' actor Suhail Nayyar says he is 'all about love'
This May Also Interest You
News

'Jee Karda' actor Suhail Nayyar says he is 'all about love'

News

Dino Morea's phone goes dead at Mumbai airport, seeks help from paparazzi

News

Eminem walks daughter Alaina down the aisle decked with 2,000 white roses

News

'Vanshaj' actor Akshay Anand says the show offers valuable lesson about trust

News

Hina Khan on 'Barsaat Aa Gayee': 'Tejasswi, Karan may have been better'

News

Prabhas mania overwhelms fans in Telugu states as 'Adipurush' releases

News

B Praak dedicates 'Sach Keh Raha Hai' to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant

Sports

Kynan, Bhowneesh and Rajeshwari ahead on Day One of Trap trials

Technology

Two key Twitter alternatives now launched on iOS

News

'Adipurush' actor Manohar Pandey describes the difficulty of playing Angad

Health & Lifestyle

Night owls more at risk of death due to alcohol, smoking: Study

News

Samuel L. Jackson wonders why he has 'never been to Wakanda'

Sports

Sports Ministry hikes by 66% boarding & lodging amount for athletes, team officials on foreign tours

News

Ishwak Singh of 'Rocket Boys' joins Vaani Kapoor in 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'

News

As 'Backbone' clocks 6 years, Harrdy Sandhu vows to bring more party anthems

Sports

India women's cricket team to tour Bangladesh for white-ball series in July: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Prayagraj to get new film museum

Lyrics

Amaal Mallik – Mohabbat Song Lyrics

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US