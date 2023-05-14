Shania Twain signs intimate part of fan; says ‘There’s a first time for everything’

Singer Shania Twain has said that “there’s a first time for everything” after she signed a fan’s thigh while on-stage during a gig in Canada.

Performing her Queen of Me tour, Shania made a permanent mark on one dedicated fan, reports mirror.co.uk.

Taking to Instagram, Shania shared a clip from her sold-out show which had around 15,000 fans in attendance.

The country icon, 57, shared a video that saw a fan standing on-stage, with the singer crouched down and armed with a permanent marker.

With his thigh on full display and in eye-line with the Canadian star, the fan hitched up his shorts to show off even more flesh.

Shania is seen scribbling her signature above a tattoo that the fan already had, which was of a bed with some boots underneath it.

The fan’s tattoo was probably a nod to Shania’s 1995 track ‘Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?’, which played in the background of the video she shared.

Shania crouched down, donning a cobalt blue chiffon dress and some knee-high cowboy boots. While her fan donned shorts, a black t-shirt with Shania on the front of it, and a a beige cowboy hat.

Leaving her fans gobsmacked – as well as the crowd that watched on, and her fans online – Shania autographed the top of her fan’s thigh while grinning in the process.

“There’s a first time for everything,” Shania exclaimed in the caption alongside the video clip.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “I hope he goes and gets that tattooed right away!”

And the man did indeed get Shania’s autograph tattooed, because his wife seemingly confirmed that he did in the comments section when she penned: “This is my husband! He got it tattoo[ed]. Absolute dream come true.”

The lady’s husband even took to his own public Instagram page to share a picture of him on-stage with Shania, alongside a snap of his new tattoo.