Shantanu Maheshwari nostalgic as his debut film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ clocks in a year

Shantanu Maheshwari's big screen debut Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', celebrates its first anniversary, The dancer-turned actor credits his success to the filmmaker.

By News Bureau

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari made his big screen debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which celebrates its first anniversary on Saturday. The dancer-turned actor credits his success to the filmmaker.

Talking about the film completing one year the actor said: “Wherever I am today and the recognition and love I have received till date from the fans and even in the industry, all the credit goes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir.”

He added: “It is an experience that you can’t describe in words. As an artist he makes you explore places when you are performing which are not easy to explore and once you can explore those areas within you and where the whole performance is coming from, it is a different high altogether.”

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is a 2022 Hindi-language biographical crime drama is loosely based on the true story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

The film depicts the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

The portrayal of Afsaan, with his charm and innocence, has left an indelible effect on the minds of the audience. On the work front, Shantanu Maheshwari is working on some projects that he will be announcing soon.

