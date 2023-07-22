Sheebha Chaddha reveals she is fond of Jazz, Indian classical music

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Sheebha Chaddha, who is known for her work in films such as ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, webseries ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Raees’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Gully Boy’ and others, has shared about the kind of music she likes to listen to. The actress said that she loves listening to Jazz and Indian classical music.

She said: “Old bollywood songs are great, just the black and whiteness of it is so innocent, so beautiful, I love that. So I think I am somebody who always felt like I really like music but put very little effort into it like finding or setting up a good music system at home.”

She said on ‘Pop Wrap by IVM Podcasts’, “I like listening to music all the time, I am very fond of jazz, Indian classical and then I love to listen to a lot of what the young people listen to know, a lot of new stuff.”

Chaddha grew up in Delhi, where she developed interest in theatre and started taking theatre workshops. She majored in English literature from Hans Raj College, and was a classmate with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

She has acted as a character actor in films like ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Parzania’, ‘Delhi 6’, ‘Luck by Chance’ and ‘Talaash’. In 2011, she also appeared in the short film, ‘Prakata Het Yad’ in gibberish, with actor Rituraj Singh.

The actress also said that one of her favourite things to do is to slack and do nothing.

She further mentioned: “I am a great believer in wasting days. I don’t have a problem if my day is non-productive, it’s good. I just hang around my house, doing random things, like drinking coffee, looking after my plants. I love days like that.”

–IANS

aa/dan