Sheena Bajaj to make Bollywood debut with ‘Non Stop Dhamaal’

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress Sheena Bajaj is all set to make her Bollywood debut with movie ‘Non Stop Dhamaal’, directed by Irshad Khan.

The actor plays the role of Kaaya in the film which also stars Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Shreyas Talpade, Hemant Pandey and many more.

“The film marks my return to comedy after a long break. My last in the genre was sitcom ‘Best Of Luck Nikki’. I had an amazing time making this film with such talented cast and crew. Learnt so much from Rajpal Yadav. He was always there to help and we even improvised a lot. He said nice things about my work. Such things mean a lot,” Sheena said.

Now that she is starting her journey in films, we ask about the kind of roles she is keen on taking up.

She said: “In Bollywood, my perspective primarily revolves around seeking roles that are deeply performance-oriented, ones that allow me to truly shine as an actor. It’s that singular film where you have a specific number of minutes to captivate the audience with your performance.”

“Once you achieve that and people recognise your talent, there’s an unstoppable momentum that propels you forward. ‘Non Stop Dhamaal’ is scheduled for release on August 18, and the trailer is set to launch on the 4th. I extend a warm invitation to everyone to join me at the JW Marriott event from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Please watch the trailer, enjoy the music, and contribute your insights about the film. Your feedback could potentially lead to valuable improvements.

“Additionally, there’s another film on the horizon, and I sincerely implore everyone to shower me with their unwavering support, love, and affection during this exciting journey.”

The actor is a known face on television and south films.

Ask about the difference she has noticed and she is quick to add: “I’ve had the opportunity to work extensively in films as a child actress, particularly with Mahesh Bhatt and the Mukesh Bhatt camp. I’ve portrayed the childhood versions of various heroines, including Kareena, Katrina, and others.

“Additionally, I’ve been part of numerous TV shows and advertisements during my time as a child actress. However, I’ve noticed distinct differences between these various mediums. Television demands a tremendous amount of effort, often spanning around 16-17 hours.”

She added: “Currently, I’m involved in a show where shooting can extend endlessly due to telecast issues. Despite this, the performance standard must remain impeccable. It’s crucial not to display any signs of fatigue or frustration on your face — the show must go on no matter what. On the other hand, working in films comes with a finite schedule, limited takes, and a specific timing requirement. There’s no luxury to endlessly redo or modify scenes; you need to deliver your best performance within that given timeframe.”

–IANS

dc/svn