Shefali Shah had an epic reply after sons asked her to wear branded clothes as she’s an actor

Shefali Shah has penned a note giving an insight about a hilarious incident that took place while she went shopping with her sons and husband. 

By Agency News Desk
One of Hindi cinema’s finest actors, Shefali Shah has penned a note giving an insight about a hilarious incident that took place while she went shopping with her sons and husband. 

In a long post on social media, Shefali mentioned how her sons asked her to buy labels as she is an actor.

She wrote: “My family of four decided to go shopping. My sons Extremely style conscious and fashion savy, my husband trusting their choice of clothes and shoes, and me a hobo they’ve decided to rewamp. I like shopping but my style is comfortable, easy and something I don’t have to sell a kidney for.”

“But they have decided it’s time I start wearing stuff that’s recognised (read labels). I don’t have anything against brands, I understand getting skin care, walking shoes, slip ons that I would use everyday (but not stuff I’d use once in a year.) And What is the point of buying a LV bag if there’s no money left to keep inside it. You can’t even live in it or drive it.”

She added that her stylish sons like all todays kids know all the brands.

“Theres an onslaught of names that may be charging copyright just for being uttered. Probably that’s why I haven’t heard of them.”

She added hilariously: “Represent, Ferragamo, Supreme, (All supremely expensive,) They don’t give up – ‘Ok Try Off white’ But White is my favourite colour’ I say They are exasperated and check if I’ve heard of Goyyard. I’m an art enthusiast for gods sake ofcourse I know Goya. THey quip – “Yeezys” Did they just tell me to go easy?? I demand an Apology which comes in the form of ‘ok ‘Bape’ ‘Vetement’ ‘Dont babe me, and no I won’t wait-a-mint.’ I say.”

She said how her sons wanted her to get “slides” as she “lives in them” and the actress happily got “chappals”.

Shefali shared: “And then my sons add ‘You are an actor, you are seen and recognised you should wear brands.’ This is one of the conversations I’d replay in my head years later and wish I had given a sharp retort. And Thankgod my wit doesn’t fail me this time, and I have a perfect comeback at this perfect time.”

Shefali shared the perfect reply.

“(not because I belive it but just coz I want to shut them up. And because all of you lovely people, my audience makes me feel so.) I look up at them (not cause they’re taller but cause there’s a defiance when I raise my chin) and say…. I AM THE BRAND.”

