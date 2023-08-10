scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill dropped a poster of her upcoming film with Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Karan Kundrra and others

The film will also star Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra among others.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill dropped a poster of her upcoming film. Without revealing much details, the actress captioned the post with, “The ComeBACK of the chick flick. Watch this space. #ThankYouForComing”. The film is being backed by Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network, a production house by actor Anil Kapoor. The first poster features an actress mid-way removing her top with her back facing the camera.

The film will also star Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra among others. The chic flick will be co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Rhea Kapoor who gave the super hit film Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor in 2018 is returning with another chick flick.

 In the poster, a girl can be seen taking off her night t-shirt and her half naked back is visible to the camera. The post has been captioned, “The ComeBACK of the chick flick. Watch this space,” which is a pun on the poster.

