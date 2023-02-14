Shehzada’s Gift This Valentines Day For Fans Is Here!

Kartik Aaryan’s much-awaited family entertainer of the year Shehzada is all set to release on February 17th, 2023. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the makers have a special gift for everyone with buy one get one ticket offer on this mass entertainer! This season celebrate love Shehzada style, this special gesture is exclusively brought by T-Series and PVR for the fans of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Celebrate Shehzada with your loved ones by booking tickets exclusively on PVR app, offer valid exclusively on 14th February 2023. Booking link- https://cutt.ly/79tsDLp

The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon , Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan. The film is set to release on 17th February 2023.