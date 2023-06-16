scorecardresearch
Sherlyn Chopra thanks fans for calling her 'sherni' at her song's release

Sherlyn Chopra released her rap song 'Yeh Karte Hain Judge' recently and at its launch, she thanked her fans who call her "Sherni".

Through the song, the actress has expressed her journey in the industry so far. At her song launch, she exclusively spoke about it and said: “My rap song ‘Yeh Karte Hai Judge’ is my own journey in the industry. Today whatever I am is because of my journey. Earlier I used to be scared, I used to think about other people’s opinions but today my fans and well wishers call me a Sherni. Today I give my opinion on everything without any fear and this courage I have got through my journey.”

She further mentioned: “I want to thank everyone who ill treated me, who troubled me, who molested me. Because of them, I have come so far in my journey and reached here today.”

The song is getting good response from her fans. Talking about it, she said: “If the song did not have originality, no one would have been able to connect with it. People can relate to it because in today’s world everyone is judged. We are judged for our clothes, our money, our religion, our caste.”

Talking about her future plans, Sherlyn said: “I am very happy today because I have a community of fans and well wishers who love my work and who ask me to release new songs often. So I promise my fans I will be back with another song by July-August. The next song will be more dhamakedar than this one.”

