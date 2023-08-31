Shilpa Shetty gets emotional as 'Awaara Crew' bonds with their fathers on 'IGT'

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Judge of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was left in tears and got emotional on the union of ‘Awaara Crew’ with their fathers.

In the upcoming episode, the show promises an evening filled with music as it welcomes the charismatic rapper, Raftaar, and the sensational singer, Jasleen Royal, who will be promoting her chart-topping track, ‘Heeriye’.

One of the highlights of the upcoming episode will be the ‘Awaara Crew’, from Delhi, who will take the stage by storm with their performance on the song ‘Pehli Baar Hai.’ What makes their performance even more captivating is the surprise that awaits the crew.

For the very first time, their fathers, who may have been unaware of their dedication and talent until now, will be present to support them on this prestigious platform. At this poignant moment, actress Shilpa couldn’t help but get emotional as she watched a display of love and support unfold on the stage.

Moved by the Awaara Crew’s performance, an emotional Shilpa tells the fathers of the crew, “Aapne humko diya Awaara, iss manch ne inko Sawaara. You (Fathers) have come today to prove that you are indeed a lucky charm for the Awaara Crew.”

Addressing the contestants, she added, saying, “You all are incredibly talented, and I feel that this is the first time you have performed with so much joy. Everyone felt elated seeing you in this new avatar.”

Adding to the praise, Judge Kirron Kher says, “I have perhaps never stood for your performance before, but today I am standing because I absolutely loved your performance. Your jazz ballet was fabulous.”

“Nowadays, people tend to dance less, but after watching your performance, I felt immense joy. Very well done, and my warm welcome to your fathers. Don’t worry, everything changes with time. They will work and dance and do everything well,” she added.

Kirron, who was deeply moved by the Awaara Crew’s performance, will invite choreographer Paul Marshal on stage and shower praise on him for conceptualising such a well-choreographed act.

Furthermore, Paul will be seen performing with the ‘Awaara Crew’ on ‘Pehla Nasha’, leaving everyone spellbound.

India’s Got Talent airs on Sony.

–IANS

sp/prw