Shivam Chanana, Assistant Vice President Of Media, Marketing & Publishing, “It’s time we work with the East”

By Glamsham Editorial
Fusion is the new music trend! T-Series, Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio has been churning out best music since its inception and recently the label brought Ghanaian singer KiDi alongside the Indian sensation Tulsi Kumar and introduced the audience to fresh afro-beats with the craziest Indo-Afro fusion, Shut Up.

Donning multiple hats, Shivam Chanana, Assistant Vice President of Media, Marketing & Publishing (TV), T-Series not only spearheads marketing but also has contributed in the creation of music at T-Series. Being the brainchild behind one of the best selling properties, ‘T-Series Mixtape’, he’s recently introduced the afro-beats in Indian music space and has a huge contribution in bringing international star KiDi on board for recent indo-afro fusion track, Shut Up with Tulsi Kumar.

Talking about trend of fusions and bringing Afro-beats in India, Shivam Chanana, Assistant Vice President of Media, Marketing & Publishing (TV), T-Series says, “Fusions are really kicking off among the audience! While, the whole world is going west, it’s time we work with the east. Bringing the two worlds of music together, it was amazing collaborating with Ghanaian singer who took world by storm with Touch It that caught by our ears! Afro beats are usually peppy and you can’t stop yourself from dancing on them which is a similar case with Indian music soundscape, being so vast and diverse this amalgamating afro and indo beats with Shut Up just fell right in place and sounded just berserk. Working on the song was whole of a rollercoaster right from making the track to filming to releasing it within a week!”

