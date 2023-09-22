scorecardresearch
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar reveal the face of their newborn son Ruhaan

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar post photos of their newborn son. The couple now announced the first public appearance of their son Ruhaan in a sweet family photo shared on social media. They publicly introduced their son, Ruhaan after three months. Additionally, the pair has uploaded a video to their channel on YouTube.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim shared the first photo of their son Ruhaan on Instagram. We couldn’t help but smile when we saw the lovely photo of Shoaib and Dipika kissing their adorable kid on the head. The adorable family was dressed in all black. Ruhaan looked beautiful in a black Addidas jacket, and his eyes were undeniably mesmerising.

The caption the couple chose for the photo read, “Introducing our “RUHAAN” to you all Duaaon me shaamil rakhiyega.

