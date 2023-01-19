Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is amping up the curiosity for her upcoming release, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

On Thursday, the actress shared a social media post stating that her mind is clouded with thoughts of what’s the most difficult part of modern love of the year 2023.

The trigger for the question came after she saw the trailer of the film which will be open to public consumption only by Monday. But, for now the thought seems to be simmering in her mind and has asked for aid from her followers to share what they think is the most difficult part of love in current times.

Shraddha uploaded a picture of herself smiling. She captioned the picture, “2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya hai? A question that stuck with me after watching the trailer of #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. Excited to read your answers!!!”

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, which brings Shraddha and Ranbir together for the first time on screen, is modern-day rom-com with a fresh and contemporary take on love and relationships. The first look of the film, which dropped on the Internet a few days back, has already created waves with the audience getting eager to dig more about the film.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on the occasion of Holi on March 8, 2023.