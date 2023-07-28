scorecardresearch
Shreya Ghoshal collabs with Afroto: 'Sunn Beliya' is seamless confluence of two cultures, styles

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who has teamed up with Alexandrian rapper and songwriter, Afroto for a new single ‘Sunn Beliya’, has said that it’s a beautiful seamless confluence of two different cultures, languages, and styles.

The song is a part of the impressive Coke Studio 2023 lineup of releases. This unlikely combination brings together Shreya’s vocals and phrasing, with Afroto’s boundary-pushing sense of melody and beats.

Speaking of her collaboration with Afroto, Shreya said: “I am very excited to have done a global collaboration like this for the first time ever. Creating this beautiful song with the immensely talented artist Afroto from Egypt was truly a unique experience.”

“It’s beautiful to see the confluence of two different cultures, languages, styles happening so seamlessly. Without understanding each other’s words, we connected through our music and emotions. I am eagerly waiting for the world to hear this amazing creation called ‘Sunn Beliya’,” she added.

Shreya is the definition of a modern vocal icon, with over 20 years of experience in the music industry. She has recorded over 3000 songs in 20 languages and has won numerous awards for her contribution to the Indian music industry, including four national film awards.

Afroto expressed his excitement on the collaboration with Shreya, calling it a wonderful opportunity. “It was super fun and I hope we can do more in the future,” he said.

Ahmed Mohamed Abdelmageed, also known as “Afroto”, leads a new generation of Egyptian hip-hop stars, coming from a humble beginning of waiting tables and beatboxing on the streets of San Stefano before exploding onto the scene.

Afroto now has close to 150 million views of his work on YouTube, and over 100 million on streaming platforms, as well as selling out headline tours and playing alongside artists such as WizKid, Afrojack and R3HAB.

The release of ‘Sunn Beliya’ follows ‘Be Who You Are (Real Magic)’ this year’s COKE STUDIO anthem by Grammy-award-winning American musician, Jon Batiste featuring NewJeans, JID, Camilo and Cat Burns.

More tracks will be released to global music fans on all music platforms this coming August.

The lineup of the artists for Coke Studio 2023 includes: Camilo (Colombia), NewJeans (Korea), J.I.D (US), Cat Burns (UK), Imagine Dragons (US), Sam Smith (UK)Diljit Dosanjh (India), Evdeki Saat (Turkey), Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (US), Nasty C (South Africa), Jessie Reyez (Canada), Shae Gill (Pakistan) Shreya Ghoshal (India), XIN LIU (China), Zack Tabudlo (Philippines), Afroto (Egypt), YUNGBLUD (UK) and BNXN (Nigeria).

