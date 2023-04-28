scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shreyas Talpade announces sequel to his Marathi film 'Poshter Boyz'

Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his work in Marathi and Hindi film industry, spoke about the sequel to his 2014 Marathi film 'Poshter Boyz' starring Dilip Prabhavalkar, Hrishikesh Joshi, Aniket Vishvasrao in lead roles and Pooja Sawant, Neha Joshi in female lead cast.

By Agency News Desk
Shreyas Talpade announces sequel to his Marathi film 'Poshter Boyz' pic courtesy twitter
Shreyas Talpade announces sequel to his Marathi film 'Poshter Boyz' pic courtesy twitter

Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his work in Marathi and Hindi film industry, spoke about the sequel to his 2014 Marathi film ‘Poshter Boyz’ starring Dilip Prabhavalkar, Hrishikesh Joshi, Aniket Vishvasrao in lead roles and Pooja Sawant, Neha Joshi in female lead cast.

The film was produced by Shreyas.

Shreyas said: “To have a hit film is a good accomplishment but to have such a hit film that people demand a second part is the greatest feeling in the world. I have big dreams for the sequel and I just hope it does as well as the first.”

Talking about his role in ‘Poshter Boyz 2’, he said: “My role in this movie is essentially the presenter and my wife will be producing this film. It was the same equation when we had produced the first part in Marathi in 2014. It will remain the same unless my director wishes, then I would love to do a cameo or a guest appearance in this one as well just the way I had done in ‘Poshter Boyz’. The main cast and crew which includes Dilip Prabhavalkar, Aniket Vishwasrao and Hrishikesh Joshi along with the gorgeous Pooja Sawant and the wonderful Neha Joshi.”

He added: “So the first part was set in Maharashtra but this time the film is travelling out of India. It is extremely contemporary which all the ages will relate with. The story is desi and the characters are desi and it tells of their struggle in a different country. The movie as a whole is going to be a complete family entertainer and a clean entertainer. I’m looking forward to producing this one once again after 9 years for my audience who have been waiting a long time for this.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Sony sells 38.4 mn PlayStation5 to date, posts $22.5 bn record sales in Q1
Next article
Salman Khan to be produced in court!
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Idea at that time was to bowl difficult balls, says Harshal Patel on defending 20 in final over

News

'Drug influx' in Malayalam film industry, Kerala Govt mulls film conclave

News

Watch ‘Harriet the Spy’ S2 trailer

Sports

'Serious allegations': SC issues notice on wrestlers' plea for sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Technology

Indian CISOs face challenges in securing support to combat cyber attacks: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: If SRH doesn't trust Umran Malik, it's better to bring in a batsman, says Wasim Jaffer

Sports

Kohli-Faf du Plessis' batting form will keep RCB in good stead in IPL 2023: Imran Tahir

Technology

Lenovo begins laying off employees as PC biz takes a beating

Technology

Apple wins major antitrust case against Fortnite maker Epic Games

Sports

Hauritz expects improved Ireland showing in second Test against Sri Lanka

Fashion and Lifestyle

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pose for a picture with Central Tiffin Room staff

Technology

Canon India partners cyber-security firm ESET to safeguard users

Sports

IPL 2023: The things he tried to do, it happened for him, says Pragyan Ojha on Arjun Tendulkar

Sports

Chandigarh Gully Cricket tournament concludes with message to shun drugs

Fashion and Lifestyle

4 times when Bhumi Pednekar looked like the new darling of fashion in India

Technology

Telecom firm AT&T successfully tests 'space-based' call with regular smartphone

News

Chahatt Khanna: Social media trolling impacted my mental health

Sports

FIFA announces draw for 2023 U20 World Cup

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US