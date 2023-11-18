scorecardresearch
Shriya Saran to perform 54th IFFI’s opening act on Nov 20

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) As the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) heads off to Goa on November 20, actress Shriya Saran is set to perform the opening ceremony of the festival, and later grace the red carpet.

Much of the details about the festival are under wraps, and the how it will mark its conclusion is not yet revealed, though Shriya has not hidden her excitement for performing at IFFI, and is thrilled to be the one to perform its opening ceremony.

Talking about the event, the ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’ actress said: “Performing for a live audience is always exhilarating and always wonderful. I have shot for ‘Drishyam’ (Bollywood remake) in Goa, and it’s a beautiful place.

She added: “IFFI is a very prestigious platform, so I am greatly honoured. But I cannot say much about the performance because it will take away the charm. But I am greatly looking forward to November 20.”

Shriya will be one of the prime openers for the ceremony, joining the roster of fellow stars Pankaj Tripathi, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Nushratt Bharucha.

Last seen in the films ‘Drishyam 2’, ‘RRR’, ‘Kabzaa’, and ‘Music School’, the actress is currently geared up for her Tamil film ‘Naragasooran’ which is being directed by Karthick Naren.

Here she will be starring alongside Aravind Swamy, Indirajith Sukumuran, Sundeep Kishan, and Aathmika in the lead roles. The film is slated for an unknown 2024 date and is currently under production.

–IANS

anv/dan

0
