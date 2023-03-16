scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Siddharth Anand says 'Pathaan' has greater degree of detailing compared to 'War'

Siddharth Anand has shared that he pushed the envelope with 'Pathaan' as the film features a greater amount of detailing compared to his last directorial 'War',

By News Bureau

Director Siddharth Anand who is basking in the success of his spy-action film ‘Pathaan’, has shared that he pushed the envelope with ‘Pathaan’ as the film features a greater amount of detailing compared to his last directorial ‘War’, which too was a blockbuster.

Talking about his inspiration as a director, Siddharth said, “What has always inspired me as a film-maker is to push the boundary and innovate. If you look at ‘War’ and now ‘Pathaan’, you will realise that though I’m dabbling with the same genre of action, I have tried to explore in doing things that have never been seen before in India”.

He mentioned, “Like the detailing in ‘Pathaan’ is better than ‘War’ and it will only get better in my future projects because I’m a hungry director seeking perfection with each film. That’s what drives me, I will constantly innovate to disrupt”.

‘Pathaan’, produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, is currently playing in theatres.

Previous article
Uorfi Javed: 'Dooriyan' is a beautiful song, will touch everyone's heart
Next article
Sehban Azim gives chole bhature treat to 'Dear Ishq' co-actors on set
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US