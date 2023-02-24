scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani as his ‘My wife’; Fans are melting

Sidharth Malhotra attended a brand event on Thursday where he referred Kiara Advani as ‘my wife’

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani as his 'My wife'; Fans are melting
Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani as his 'My wife'; Fans are melting

Sidharth Malhotra attended a brand event on Thursday where he referred Kiara Advani as ‘my wife’. A video from the event surfaced online and left the fans of the couple gushing over it. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot earlier this month in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth was decked up in a white shirt, black trousers paired with a cream blazer, complete with a bow tie for a perfume launch event. While talking about the perfume, he also said, “I have my day perfumes and I have my night perfumes. So this is a big edition to one of my night perfumes. I hope my wife likes it.”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and other celebs attended the Mumbai reception.

666
Previous article
Movie Review | Selfiee: Pick a ‘Driving Licence’ for this ‘Selfiee’
Next article
Qualcomm demonstrates Stable Diffusion on Android phone
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Users can now mark messages as important or urgent in Microsoft Teams

Technology

Fake customer care numbers of top brands now defrauding Indian consumers

Technology

Qualcomm demonstrates Stable Diffusion on Android phone

Review

Movie Review | Selfiee: Pick a ‘Driving Licence’ for this ‘Selfiee’

Sports

For any sport to thrive, grassroots development is vital: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were going well; we had it under control, laments Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Rema Lahiri celebrates father Bappi Lahiri’s composition: ‘Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’

News

Kamya Panjabi wants to challenge stereotypes, 'redefine witches' on screen

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ian Healy wants Pat Cummins to leave captaincy, focus on bowling

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: My intention was to give some empathy to captain, says Anjum on consoling Harmanpreet

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US