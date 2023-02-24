Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani as his ‘My wife’; Fans are melting

Sidharth Malhotra attended a brand event on Thursday where he referred Kiara Advani as ‘my wife’. A video from the event surfaced online and left the fans of the couple gushing over it. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot earlier this month in Jaisalmer.

Sidharth was decked up in a white shirt, black trousers paired with a cream blazer, complete with a bow tie for a perfume launch event. While talking about the perfume, he also said, “I have my day perfumes and I have my night perfumes. So this is a big edition to one of my night perfumes. I hope my wife likes it.”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and other celebs attended the Mumbai reception.

